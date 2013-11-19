Sales Engineer Bob Rechul Brings Tube and Joint Expertise to Trilogiq USA

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Trilogiq USA’s growth is due in great part to the experts that comprise the sales engineering team. The company’s National Sales Director and Material Handling Specialist, Randy Blaylock, acknowledged the valuable contribution of Bob Rechul, Sales Engineer. Blaylock noted, “Rechul’s eighteen year career in the tube and joint field has made him an integral and valued part of the Trilogiq team. Rechul is always focused on meeting and exceeding customer requests, and never tires until the project is finished until his customers are satisfied.”



Rechul shared his excitement working with the Trilogiq USA team, “I have worked in the tube and joint field since 1995 for several different companies, and Trilogiq USA is truly a growing and evolving company. Willing to increase its product offerings, purchase capital equipment or hire the best people in the business, Trilogiq USA is committed to being the market leader in its segment and satisfying ever changing customer demands. The company also has a global reach, and I have had the ability to visit with Trilogiq in Mexico and Brazil, as well as meet managers from Europe and Australia. I am glad to be on the Trilogiq USA team.”



Before joining the Trilogiq USA team, Rechul worked as Manufacturing and Sales Engineer for Fastube LLC. He processed reviews to reduce waste, improved manufacturing quality, reduce cost, and improved operator ergonomics. Rechul worked to implement 5S and ran kaizen events at General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler as well as many aerospace, medical device and, food service industries. He is a graduate of Lawrence Technological University and is certified in Lean Six Sigma.



Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the company specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions.



Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430