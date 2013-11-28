Sales Engineer Susi Cook Brings Knowledge of Returnable Packaging to Trilogiq USA Holistic Material Handling Approach

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- Trilogiq USA’s growth is due in great part to the experts that comprise the sales engineering team. The company’s National Sales Director and Material Handling Specialist, Randy Blaylock, acknowledged the valuable contribution of Susi Cook, Sales Engineer. Blaylock noted, “Cook has a distinguished background of material handling knowledge with a core specialty in returnable packaging. Her understanding of how to successfully contain parts for shipping is shown continually in the material flow solutions she provides to her customers. Prospective customers will soon find that she is truly a pleasure with whom to work.”



Cook shared her excitement working with the Trilogiq USA team, “It is an honor and privilege to work on the Trilogiq USA team. Trilogiq USA is a financially sound company that offers me and my customers the foundation of a company that has been around for years – has global connections and is always striving to be more technologically savvy and always concerned about providing our customer with increased profits. As a sales engineer with Trilogiq I am always thrilled to be out in the market where our customers count on us to provide them with solutions and services that they know will increase their production, reduce inventory costs, reduce their floor space, and reduce safety and ergonomic issues all contributing to increase ROI. The atmosphere at Trilogiq is one of family: A family that looks out for each other and works together for the common goals of the customer.”



Before joining the Trilogiq USA team, Cook was employed at Lamar & Associates as Account Manager developing and retaining a $5 million territory. She increase sales by $4 million over a two year period and closed a $1 million of new business in one quarter.



Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the company specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions.



Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430