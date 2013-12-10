Sales Engineer Vince Castaldo Uses Total Solution for Trilogiq USA Customers

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Trilogiq USA’s growth is due in great part to the experts that comprise the sales engineering team. The company’s National Sales Director and Material Handling Specialist, Randy Blaylock, acknowledged the valuable contribution of Vince Castaldo, Sales Engineer. Blaylock noted, “Castaldo’s extensive background in operations brings a unique perspective to his customers, allowing him to address the total solution with incredible effectiveness.”



Castaldo shared his excitement working with the Trilogiq USA team, “It is very rewarding working with various companies across many different industries and having the opportunity to improve the company’s operational processes and successes.”



Castaldo has been working as a Sales Engineer with Trilogiq USA since June 2011. Prior to joining the Trilogiq USA team Castaldo served as Director of Operations for TransPac Aviation Academy. He has also worked as Development Manager for Cypress Equities where he managed all real estate development projects in the west region through the development life cycle.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the company specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects.



Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions.



Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430