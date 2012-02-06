Sales Influence Book to Be Released Feb. 17 Second in Influence Series Said to Increase Sales

Port Orange, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2012 -- Sales Influence: The Secret to Making Your Relationships Work will be on retail bookshelves February 17 and on the web, according to Hamilton-Bruce, publishers of the second book in the Influence series.



Written by Dr. Dan Neundorf author of Influence: How To Get It and Keep It and a long-time leadership coach and management training director, the Sales Influence book speaks to the needs of sales professionals struggling to meet and exceed their goals in a tight economic market. By sharing with readers the influence factors and strategies needed to advance their careers, Sales Influence teaches professionals how to build stronger, more lasting relationships at home, at work, and on the road. The book is said by many to be a life-changer.



"This is a practical approach to influencing others," said Neundorf who holds an earned doctorate and facilitates and leads workshops across North America. "The secret lies in the DEBA Factor of relationships." By applying the DEBA Factor to role system dynamics, said Neundorf the strategies in, Sales Influence will influence prospects to change perspective and say “Yes." The system integrates the best practices of management science, communications, and positive psychology. Neundorf guarantees it will produce success.



To reserve a copy of the Hamilton-Bruce book see your local book retailer or visit http://www.hamilton-bruce.com to order Sales Influence: The Secret to Making Your Relationships work.



