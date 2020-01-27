Sales Intelligence Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Dun & Bradstreet, Linkedin, DiscoverOrg, Cognism, Oracle

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Sales Intelligence Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.



What is Sales Intelligence?

A wide range of technologies is delivered by sales intelligence that helps salespeople in order to monitor and understand the information that delivers insights into views' and existing clients' regular business. These insights help the salesperson stay on top of variations in target establishments. Time is constantly of the quintessence for modern salespeople. No one has time to search the web and print media outlets to find all information pieces about every account they work on. Neither can any one person both map out all key stakeholders within their view organizations and understand each person's requirements and desires.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Dun & Bradstreet (United States),Linkedin Corporation (United States),DiscoverOrg (United States),Cognism (United Kingdom),Oracle Corporation (United States),Demandbase (United States),Artesian Solutions (United Kingdom),Insideview (United States),Leadgenius (United States),Infogroup (United States),Uplead (United States),Relpro (United States),Everstring (United States)



Market Trends:

Rising Need for Improving Sales Agility



Market Challenges:

Concerns Regarding Accuracy of Company and Customer Contact Information



Market Drivers:

Impending Necessity for Advanced Solutions to Improve Customer Targeting and Connect Rates

Increasing Demand for Data Enrichment Solutions to Improve Sales Conversions



Market Restraints:

Difficulties of the Processes Involved in Maintaining Data Integrity



Market Opportunities:

Fermentation of AI and ML Abilities to Automate the Pre-Sales Processes



Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global Sales Intelligence Market is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.



The Global Sales Intelligence Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Lead Management, Data Management, Analytics and Reporting, Others), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Component (Software (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Services (Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Training, Maintenance, and Support)), End User (BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Highlights of the report:

- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

- Important changes in market dynamics

- Market segmentation up to the second or third level

- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

- Market shares and strategies of key players

- Emerging niche segments and regional markets

- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



