Sales of Behavioral Health Market to Decelerate in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes Its Toll on Global Market

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- Behavioural health includes non-pharmacological therapies for conditions such as mental health, substance abuse disorder etc. A considerable chunk of population struggle throughout their lives to cope with mental illnesses, such as personality disorders or depression, substance abuse disorders or other addictive behaviours. Behavioural health services provide help, treatment or support to a suspected or confirmed behavioural health need. Behavioural health integration is an effective strategy adopted to improve the outcomes for millions of individuals with behavioural or mental health conditions worldwide. In this report, behavioural health market is categorized into service type, disorder type and region. The report analyses the demand from hospitals, rehabilitation centres, drug abuse centres, mental health clinics, inpatient clinics, outpatient clinics, home care setting, etc.



Market Value and Forecast



In terms of revenue, the global behavioural health market is projected to expand at 3.4% CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2028, and is expected to be valued at US$ 156.3 Bn by 2028 end.



Market Dynamics



Global demand for behavioural health services is growing as a result of increasing prevalence of mental disorders and rising demand for behavioural health treatment. Increased awareness and social acceptance of behavioural health issues are expected to create favourable market prospects for behavioural health service providers. Clinical advancements in therapy and medication management have yielded new and better procedures for both psychological and detoxification treatments. Online counselling programs and day care services are propelling the growth of behavioural health market. Development of new treatment and programs, favourable supply and demand dynamic and increasing mental health budget are some other factors that are expected to boost the behavioural health market growth.



However, limited access to mental health providers, lack of trained mental health care provider, low awareness regarding treatment option among general population and limitation of primary care services are some factors that might hamper the demand for behavioural health services in the global market.



Market Segmentation, by Service Type



Based on service type, the global behavioural health market is segmented into as outpatient counseling, intensive case management, home-based treatment services, inpatient hospital treatment, emergency mental health service and others. Outpatient counseling service type segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, in terms of value, in the global behavioural health market over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation, by Disorder Type



Based on disorder type, the market is segmented into the anxiety disorder, bipolar disorders, depression, eating disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD), substance abuse disorder and others. Other segment includes schizophrenia, insomnia, disruptive behavioural disorders, pervasive development disorder, etc. Currently, anxiety disorder segment account for relatively high revenue share, followed by depression.



Key Regions



Geographically, global behavioural health market is segmented into seven major regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America dominated global behavioural health market in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of above 3% over the forecast period of 2018-2028. APEJ is expected to be the fastest growing market, in terms of revenue, in the global behavioural health market, registering over 4% CAGR over 2018-2028.



Key Players



Some of the key players identified in the global behavioural health market are Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc., Universal Health Services, Inc., Magellan Health Inc., National Mentor Holdings Inc., Behavioural Health Services Inc., Behavioural Health Network Inc., North Range Behavioural Health, Strategic Behavioural Health, LLC, Seton Healthcare Family (Ascension Health), Ocean Mental Health Services Inc. among others. Merger & acquisition activity is emerging as a prominent trend among service providers of the behavioural health market.