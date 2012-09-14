Sales of Homes and Real Estate In Lake of the Ozarks Indicate Recession Is Almost Over

Osage Beach, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- If the bottom falling out of the housing market was a sure signal the country was in a recession back in 2009, the increased sales of Real Estate in the Ozarks in 2012 is a great indication that prosperity is around the corner. According to the National Housing Report, sales are up for July from 2011 by over 10.3% and median house prices have risen too, 3.7% over July 2012. According to Betty Ellerbroek of Re/Max Lake of the Ozarks, "The Lake of the Ozarks Real Estate market is growing steadily, offering excellent opportunities for buying and selling. The housing recovery may finally be coming out from the shadows."



Land and homes in the Ozark area of Mossouri are in demand, not just as a vacation spot, but as a place to call home. Says Ellerbroek, "Lake of the Ozarks Real Estate and the surrounding area is one of the most beautiful destinations in Missouri. Our community is not only a vacation destination but a year round growing community." Others are apparently figuring this out too as the population of the area is expected to rise over 7% in the next four years.



According to Ellerbroek, there's something for everyone in the area. "It doesn't matter if you're looking for a golf course house, waterfront home or a convenient condo, there's something for everyone in the Lake of the Ozarks area. If we can't find it here, we also cover Four Seasons, Horseshoe Bend and Sunrise Beach, too." The Re/Max leader of the BettyEllerbroekTeam.com website explains what makes the area so special. "Some of the benefits of owning Lake of the Ozarks real estate are excellent boating, fishing, camping, golfing and other activities around the area. Regardless of your age, there's something for everyone." Ellerbroek says.



The Lake Ozark area is expected to see great growth in the coming years, but if you're looking for a home in the area, Ellerbroek cautions you to find someone with the "knowledge, experience, and dedication that it takes to get the results you are looking for." She continues to explain, stating that the real estate agent should know the area well and "earn your trust as you work together towards a common goal."



As to whether the recession is truly over for the country, no one can tell, but Betty Ellerbroek is quite optimistic. "I believe that to best serve my clients it is important to treat their real estate needs as if they were my own. I have been listing and selling real estate at the Lake of the Ozarks for 15 years with platinum level sales production. I've seen good times and bad and I am certain that homes are once again the purchase to make, especially in this area of the country."



The Betty Ellerbroek Team RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks, specializes in properties for sale in Osage Beach, Lake Ozark, Four Seasons, Horseshoe Bend, Porto Cima, The Villages, Shawnee Bend, Linn Creek, Camdenton, Sunrise Beach, Laurie, North Shore/Gravois Mills and surrounding areas. They encourage home buyers to sign up for a free home finder account at their website, http://www.bettyellerbroekteam.com.