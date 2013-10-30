Sales of Mobile Phones to Hit 2 Billion in 2013

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Phonenews.co expects sales of more than 2 billion phones by the end of 2013, out of which 1 billion will be smartphones. Analysts predict that by 2018, there will be more phones than people living on Earth.



More than 7 billion mobile phones will be sold by the end of 2018, according to the Phonenews.co's market forecast, published today, and more than two-thirds will be smartphones - phones that run operating system. In the first five months of 2013, shipments of smartphones were more than feature-phones for the first time ever. Such sales have been due to newer, and cheaper devices in developing nations.



Growth of these intelligent phones in Europe and North America will reach its saturation levels by 2016. In fact, more than fifty percent of the phones in use are smartphones. Phonenews.co predicts that by 2018, the total number of these devices will exceed the total world population. There is no room for complacency, despite the immense growth. Even the top mobile operating system, iOS and Android will face strong competition. Kamaldeep Singh, editor-in-chief of PhoneNews.co comments: "In the coming years, Äpple will continue to struggle in keeping up with the Android and fast-growing Windows Phone OS, which is slated to mingle with Windows RT in couple of years. Apple will be forced to choose between cutting off its profit margin, and holding its market share."



Kamaldeep continues: "On the other side of the coin, Android is still highly dependent on Samsung, and as profit margins decrease, Google will have to ensure that its OS is preferred over rival's OS by other phone manufactures like LG and HTC."



Phonenews.co points out that other companies would not stand still. Kamaldeep comments: "LG, with the launch of G2 aims is of capturing 10% market share of the Smartphone category by the end of 2014. LG Mobiles has already earmarked 16 million dollars for marketing and strengthening the retail and channel expansion."



Phonenews.co anticipates sales of 4G broadband devices to grow 8 fold by 2016, to 500 million units as more and more people rely on their smartphones every day to be their news channel, email inbox, social network and music player. Mobile phone network operators are investing boat-loads in 4G wireless technology, and are pushing people hard to 4G-enabled devices.



About PhoneNews.co

PhoneNews.co is a technology news website. It provides information such as full specifications, in-depth reviews, latest news, carrier available and upcoming phones. Follow PhoneNews.co on Twitter (@phonenewsco) or learn more at http://phonenews.co/.



Contact:



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