Sales of Organic Drinks to Decelerate in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes Its Toll on Global Market

Organic drinks are the drinks manufactured with fresh organic fruits or vegetables grown in the farms without any insecticide or pesticide contents in it. Organic drinks or juices offers optimum health benefits which when drink helps to absorb more nutrients. The cold pressure or high-pressure processing is a technology used for preserving fresh organic drinks, is widely adopted by most of the manufacturers. The shelf life is extended by this technology and also maintains the essential vitamins, enzymes, and minerals. The organic drinks are available in hot and cold forms, where coffee and organic teas in the hot category are popular. The younger generation is more sloped towards the organic functional drinks and organic ready-to-drinks. Besides, the consumer's perception towards nutritional benefits of organic products is increasing day by day which boost the global organic drinks market.



The organic drinks market is driven majorly by the increasing demand for organic food consumption and its health benefits. The distribution channel is very aggressive, where online retailers share is maximum and thus drives the global organic drinks market. The support from the government for growing organic foods further pushes the global organic drinks market.



However, the organic standards vary at country level which toughens the exports business, thus possess a challenging situation for global organic drinks market. Also, other factors such extreme weather conditions, poor availability of feedstock and organic land hampers the global organic drinks market.



The global organic drinks market is segmented on the basis of drink type, food source type, food preservation technology, and distribution channel.



Based on the drink type, the global organic drinks market is segmented into:





- Hot Drinks



- Organic Coffee

- Organic Tea

- Other organic hot drinks

- Soft Drinks

Based on the organic food source type, global organic drinks market is segmented into:





- Organic fruits

- Organic vegetables

Based on the food preservation technology, global organic drinks market is segmented into:





- High-Pressure Processing (HPP)

- Pulsed electric field treatment (PEF)

Based on the distribution channel the global organic fruits market is segmented into:





- Wholesalers

- Distributers

- Retailers

- Online retailers

The global organic drinks market is geographically divided into five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).North America holds largest organic market share. The demographic impact of trends such as concern for health and wellness is high, increased consumption of premium organic drinks etc. makes favorable growth scenario for organic drinks market. Followed by North America is Europe, especially the market for organic drinks is very promising in countries such as Germany, France, Sweden and Scotland where demand is comparatively high than other countries. The organic drinks market in Latin America, APAC and MEA holds wide prospectus for growth since the penetration of adoption of organic foods is increasing.



Key Market Players



Some of the key players identified in the global organic drinks market are Purity Organic, Suja Life LLC, Grimmway Farms, Genesis, Parker's Organic Juices Pty Ltd., The Better Drinks Co., Phoenix Organics, Smart Juice, Berrywhite, africaJUICE, KSY JUICE etc.



