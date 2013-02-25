Sales Remain Strong for Venetian Builders, Inc., in Doral, FL., Where Sunroom and Screen Enclosure Installer Was Founded, Venetian President Says Today

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Venetian Builders, Inc., continued in 2012 to maintain Doral, Fla., as a key market for its sunroom and screen enclosure installations, Venetian President Christopher Noe said today.



Doral’s 2012 sales placed it just outside the top 10 markets for Venetian Builders, Noe said, even as company sales expanded rapidly in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Throughout South Florida, Venetian Builders residential sunroom and screen enclosure business increased nearly 86 percent in 2012, Noe said.



Top markets for Venetian Builders in 2012 included Miami, Davie, Pembroke, Miami Gardens, Homestead, Miramar, Deerfield Beach, Cooper City, Weston, Boynton Beach, Hollywood and Boca Raton.



“From the very beginning, in 2005, Venetian Builders made building the best Doral sunroom a priority, and we’re still doing that today,” Noe said. “And, of course, we’re also building our multi-purpose patio rooms and custom screened pool enclosures.”



Doral is in many ways a reflection of South Florida building needs, Noe said.



“You find the high-wind areas where the Florida Building Code is so strict, such as along golf courses, inland waterways and parks,” Noe said. “Venetian Builders designs and installs not just to meet the code, but to exceed it.”



There is also diversity in architectural designs on Doral’s residential streets, Noe noted.



“Some Doral neighborhoods are dominated by single-story homes, and others have more vertical, two-story layouts,” Noe said. “That means different types of sunrooms and screened enclosures, including sturdy but attractive pool enclosures, are needed to meet neighborhood standards and homeowner tastes.



“Still other Doral neighborhoods have owner-occupied units in multi-family buildings. Such small lots present their own challenges, but Venetian Builders is experienced at facilitating the permitting process, wherever we design and install a sunroom or a custom-design screen enclosure.”



Census.gov shows that the Doral population continues to grow, Noe said, and that more than 28 percent of its population is school-aged or younger. “When you have families, using space wisely is key, and homeowners who buy from Venetian Builders tell us they find sunrooms and versatile patio rooms ideal for adding play space and entertainment areas without breaking the family budget,” Noe said.



Venetian Builders also builds its custom-designed sunrooms and screened enclosures in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Stuart and all other South Florida communities.



Estimates are free, written and detailed. “That kind of estimate eliminates unwanted surprises,” Noe said. Venetian estimators show customers a wide range of design and material choices right at their door, before they commit to an improvement from Venetian Builders.



For more information, call Venetian Builders, 866-596-2427.