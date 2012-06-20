Sales Soar for Umbrellas on Outdoor Furniture and Accessories Website

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- The second quarter of 2012 has started off very well for online outdoor furniture and accessories store BuyHammocks.com. The summer is typically a good time for umbrella sales as the rainy season permeates throughout the northern hemisphere. The last couple years, however, has seen an overall lull in outdoor furniture and accessory sales; companies and individuals have held off on replacing outdated accessories and furniture as the economy trended downward. The increase in sales is a good sign for BuyHammocks.com business and the overall economy.



The biggest selling products at BuyHammocks.com are hammocks and mosquito nets but the infusion of umbrella sales is welcomed surprise according to company. The website sells umbrellas from every major brand with many different designs and functions. One of the most popular umbrellas types is the Fiberbuilt Fiberglass-Ribbed Umbrellas. One particular product that has grown in popularity is the Fiberbuilt 6’ Square Market Umbrella. This versatile umbrella can be used by business owners like restaurants and coffee shops, or as personal outdoor home furniture.



BuyHammocks.com is a quality online retail website that sells products ranging from hammocks and mosquito nets to umbrellas and patio accessories. The popularity of their umbrella items led to the launch of MiamiUmbrellas.com which exclusively sells umbrellas and umbrella accessories. According to their website BuyHammocks.com, “sells quality relaxation and recreation products as - sprang & cross weave hammocks from Nicaragua, Colombia, Mexico, China, and the USA - bed canopies and bed netting, recreational mosquito nets - umbrellas, pop-up shelters & screen rooms & tents - patio heaters and lighting”.