Sales Surge Prompts Natural Hair and Skin Care Brand to Launch New Website

Hertford, Hertfordshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Natural and organic cosmetics brand Anita Grant, has launched a new website following a record sales period. The new website went live on the 9th of September 2012 to cope with the 25% increase in demand over the past six months.



Anita Grant, producer of natural and organic hair and skin care, reported a profitable record number of sales during the first and second quarter of 2012. The revamped website – www.anitagrant.com – allows customers from the UK and overseas to create ‘wish lists’, submit product reviews via YouTube and join a new rewards points scheme.



The cosmetics brand has also expanded its distribution network to serve a growing customer base within Europe, Scandinavia and North America. Those customers will now be able to purchase products in their own currency online through stockists and benefit from cheaper postage and quicker delivery.



Anita Grant, Founder and Director of the eponymous brand, said: “So far 2012 has been fantastic for the company – the launch of the new website marks the start of an exciting new chapter. I’m passionate about hand-making superb products that use only the best natural ingredients, eliminating ‘nasties’, and above all, that actually work! We have a loyal following but I’m delighted to welcome our new customers who have really embraced our products and our ethos.”



Using natural ingredients such as fair trade organic virgin coconut oil, organic rose buds and organic cocoa powder, the Anita Grant range includes delicious body butters, chocolate rich conditioners, and dry oil sprays. Signature products, the rhassoul deep conditioners and babassu shampoo bars, are especially created for dry, naturally curly , and Afro hair textures.



Anita Grant continues, “We are currently working on a new range of products which we plan to launch prior to Christmas. We are also expanding our range of floral waters, adding some clarifying rinses, and petroleum free jelly to the existing line-up. We’ve listened to our customers and have created our new products based on their requests.”



Anita Grant ‘best sellers’

The top three products driving the record sales period and a 25% increase in demand over the past six months are:



- Unscented Creamy Cafe Latte – leave in hair care : This delicious chocolate rich concoction of fair trade black cocoa butter, Australian macadamia nut oil, Fijian virgin coconut and Brazilian coffee oils can be applied direct to hair, to enhance, nourish and soften naturally dry, curly hair. (£6.65, 57g)



- Monoi de Tahiti oil: This aromatic natural oil from French Polynesia can be used as a pre-shampoo hot oil treatment; as a sealant for freshly washed hair; as a moisturising body oil; or poured directly into running water for a luxurious bath. (£9.90, 100ml)



- Rhassoul Deep Condish: This range of chocolate deep conditioning cubes, hearts and blocks contain unrefined black cocoa butter and natural soya-based vitamin E, which helps to guard scalp and hair from free radical damage and eliminate toxins leaving fluffy, soft curly tresses. (£6.95 for 3 x 30g cubes)



About Anita Grant

Self-proclaimed ‘ingredient junkie’ Anita Grant has been mixing-up natural and organic cosmetics for her eponymous brand since its launch in 2005. Anita Grant hair and skin care sources fair trade ingredients direct from farmers and small businesses; never tests products or ingredients on animals; uses 100% recyclable or biodegradable material; and is handmade to order.



For further information, including images, please contact Grace Morelli justforyou@anitagrant.com



