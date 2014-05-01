Savannah, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Any sales professional in any industry will tell you that finding quality leads is one of their biggest hurdles. There are countless ways to generate leads be it purchasing leads, direct mail, door knocking, referrals or telesales. Unfortunately, leads also come at a price separating you from either your time, your money or both.



Question: How can I build a continuous stream of leads from which to start my business and help it flourish?



Answer: Cultivate leads using several lead pipelines and spend time prospecting each day be it for 30 minutes or three hours and do so consistently each day from one week to the next.



One possible venue is a product we’ve recently released called www.SalesDataList.com. It provides customers access to a U.S. business and residential database where you can sort by a variety of different filters and target the target demographic of the product(s) you’re selling. Some of the filters include the following:



Consumer filters: Geographic (city, zip codes, radius search by zip/zip+4), Age Band range, Exact Age by month and year, Income Band range, Net Worth range band, Presence of Children, Credit Rating band, Homeowner or Renter, 1st Mortgage month, Mortgage Amount and Loan-to-value percentage.



Business filters: Industry Keyword or SIC code, Geographic (state, county, city, zip codes, radius search by zip/zip+4), Company Name, Sales Volume band and Number of Employees.



Sales is all about knowing your customer target demographic and if you need help identifying yours we’ve written a blog on the matter that can be located at http://salesdatalist.com/2013/05/leads-for-every-industry/.



Some of the many industries and products we can target for you include:



Mortgage Brokers, Financial Advisors, Auto Insurance, Homeowners Insurance, Renters Insurance, Debt Management and Credit Repair, Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Medicare Supplements, Realtors, Final Expense and countless others.



The great thing about this product is the simplicity of it…



One Price.

No contract.

Month-to-month.

Unlimited downloads… truly as many leads as you want to download with no fine print.



It’s just a matter of whether or not a particular vendor has the filters that identify with the target demographic of the products and services you sell. If you can find the filters you identify with for your prospects and existing customers then it’s really a matter of price. Most any lead vendor can help you generate more business, but we feel we offer a good product at a fair price with… no limitations.



“Feel free to give us a call and we can discuss your business, your sales process and what lead options you’re considering and we’ll do everything we can to help you whether you work with us or not” says Cory Prado, National Sales Manager with SalesDatalist a subsidiary of SalesDialers.com. “Some times it just takes a fresh perspective from a third party on things and going back to basics to rejuvenate your sales approach.”



We want to help you build your business be it with leads, dialers, scripts, telesales training, etc. Anything we can do to help you we want to do and will do so.? Happy Selling!!!



About SalesDataList

http://www.SalesDataList.com is a web-based lead solution (an ancillary product of http://www.SalesDialers.com based out of Savannah, GA) designed to help sales professionals prospect specific target demographics, keep their lead pipeline full and close more sales.



- A cloud-based solution accessible from any computer.

- Access to both a U.S. Business and Residential Consumer database.

- Filtered by a variety of filters including geographic, age, income, net worth, sales volume, number of employees and many more.