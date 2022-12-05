Salesforce Gets Cloud Contact Center Update

Swords, Co., Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2022 -- A new update to Salesforce cloud contact center released in October this year is giving users access to a new range of tools and functionality to more fully support customer service needs. The new swathe of services provides access to, among other things, AI tools for analysing voice conversations and AI bots for call routing. There are also tools for workforce management and survey management and AI bots for self service. The fresh updates are a prime example of the way that Salesforce is continually striving to improve its products and services to create a more comprehensive and effective experience for users. It's likely that this will be just another step in the continuous evolution that Salesforce is committed to.



The AI in Salesforce cloud contact center can provide a significant customer service upgrade for organisations. However, it's worth bearing in mind that AI is only as good as the data that it's working with. That's why connecting Salesforce CDP into Salesforce cloud contact center can be a real advantage. This provides the AI with a comprehensive view of customer data from across ecommerce, sales and marketing, giving it the optimum opportunity to make the best possible decisions. The best possible outcome in any customer service situation is agents being able to access precisely the data they need, regardless of the cloud contact center console that they use. Driving towards a single source of truth like this is exactly what Salesforce is trying to achieve with its updates.



Salesforce cloud capabilities create significant advantages for businesses where customer service is concerned. The team at Ignyto has worked with more than 500 enterprises, large and small, in managing a Salesforce roll out to help a business scale. The firm is a credible and trusted partner thanks to the wealth of experience in the team and the business acumen and common-sense approach that all consultants provide for clients. This experience covers a multitude of industries and many different types of organisations. Part of supporting clients with Salesforce Cloud is ensuring that everyone is aware of the latest changes to the CRM, including the cloud center update released this October. Salesforce is constantly changing and is very responsive to the challenges or queries raised by users, which is why there is such a need to stay on top of the updates to help optimise the investment made in Salesforce Cloud.



The team at Ignyto has a full spectrum of Salesforce Cloud experience, including leveraging products such as Managed Services and Marketing Cloud as well as Marketing Cloud Account Engagement and Sales Cloud. As a Gold Salesforce Partner the firm is a reliable choice, whether for a brand new Salesforce implementation, reviewing the way Salesforce is currently being used (and looking for options to improve) or focusing on Salesforce Cloud to help drive continuous business improvement. The team's reach today extends nationally, and beyond, as Ignyto has a presence in London, Dublin, Manchester and Stockholm and clients in many locations in between.



