Salesforce Launch Carbon Credit Marketplace

Swords, Co., Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2022 -- Carbon credits have become popular with businesses working towards net zero targets. Now, Salesforce has launched a carbon credit marketplace designed to democratise the process of acquiring carbon credits and offer the opportunity to buy these credits from a credible partner with third party verification. Although the marketplace has been built on Salesforce's Commerce Cloud, it will be open to companies that are not Salesforce customers to make purchases of carbon credits via the platform. Transparency has been the key driving force behind the Salesforce carbon credit marketplace, and it has been a priority to ensure that there is openness inherent in the way individuals and organisations can support carbon projects through the platform.



But Salesforce hasn't stopped there, as the carbon credit marketplace will also serve as a source of education and inspiration. Carbon credits have attracted plenty of criticism, as they are often viewed as a get out card for businesses to make claims to being net zero without making any internal or supply chain changes. The approach that Salesforce is taking is to pitch the option of carbon credits as the final step in a plan to minimise carbon emissions, as opposed to the only step. This is why the marketplace will be filled with a wealth of educational information and tools as well as the option to purchase the carbon credits themselves. The hope is that those who set out to exploit systems like this can be educated and held accountable and the bulk of the carbon credits used for the right reasons - so says the senior vice president of sustainability at Salesforce.



The team at Ignyto has a long, rich history working with Salesforce, the company and its products. Initiatives like the carbon credit marketplace are typical of a business that is keen to continue to evolve and solve some of the most common problems of today. Ignyto consultants and professionals have an in-depth understanding of the way Salesforce operates and how its products are designed to optimise business systems and deliver more opportunities where customer relationship management is concerned. All the team bring specific Salesforce expertise to the table, alongside excellent business acumen and a common sense approach. That's why today Ignyto is a Gold Salesforce Partner and has established a network that spans multiple locations, including London, Dublin, Manchester and Stockholm.



Leveraging Salesforce products to deliver successful projects is what the team at Ignyto excels at. This includes everything, from Managed Services and Marketing Cloud through to Marketing Cloud Account Engagement and Sales Cloud. Clients who have worked with Ignyto have remarked on the exceptional client service, as well as the ability that the team has to act as a guide to companies with every level of experience with Salesforce. From complete beginners to enterprises looking to take their Salesforce products to the next level, Ignyto can deliver. Investing in a product like Salesforce is a great idea for any business. But it can sometimes take the addition of specialist expertise to really get the most from the investment.



About Ignyto

Ignyto is a leading Gold Salesforce Partner specialising in deploying Salesforce CRM, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and Marketing Cloud Account Engagement Software to businesses big and small.



Ignyto operates in the UK, Ireland and Europe, with offices in Dublin, London, Manchester and Stockholm. Ignyto have worked with over 500 companies around the world helping them to deploy and integrate Salesforce CRM into their business. To find out what our partners say about us and how ignyto can help your business read our extensive case studies at https://www.ignyto.com/case-studies/



Company Quote



Managing Director, Simon Collins, comments, "Over 500 companies, both big and small, have trusted ignyto with their salesforce rollout to help scale their business.



With decades of experience, our team of Salesforce consultants will be able to help your business get started with Salesforce and Marketing Cloud Account Engagement to ensure you get the implementation that is right for your business."



To find out more information about Salesforce visit https://www.ignyto.com



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact ignyto at https://www.ignyto.com/contact/



For more information about ignyto services, please go to https://www.ignyto.com/



Ignyto is a Gold Salesforce Partner founded in 2018, with offices in Ireland, United Kingdom and Sweden. Our team of experienced Salesforce consultants help companies of all sizes make the most of their Salesforce CRM.