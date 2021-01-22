Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Certain directors of salesforce.com, inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain salesforce.com directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Francisco, CA based salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. salesforce.com, inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $13.28 billion for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2019, to over $17.09 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 31, 2020, and that its EBIT for those respective time periods declined from over $1.13 billion to $463.00 million.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.