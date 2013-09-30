Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Salicylic Acid Market For Pharmaceutical, Skin Care, Hair Care And Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2013 - 2019



Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxyl acid, found naturally in the bark of the willow tree. Commercially, salicylic acid is produced by the Kolbe–Schmitt reaction involving phenol and sulphuric acid. It is used as a pain killer and in the treatment of fever, cough, cold and skin diseases such as psoriasis, acne and dandruff.



The report comprises of forecast and analysis for the salicylic acid market on a global and regional level. The demand has been forecast based on volumes (tons) and revenue (USD million) for the period ranging from 2013 to 2019. The study includes the drivers and restraints for the salicylic acid market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. In addition, the report includes the study of the opportunities available in the market on a global and regional level.



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To give the users of this report a holistic view on the market, we have included a detailed analysis of the value chain. To understand the intensity of competition in the market, an analysis of the Porter’s five forces model for the market has also been included. The study comprises of a market attractiveness analysis, wherein the applications are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.



The study provides a conclusive view on the salicylic acid market by segmenting the market based on its applications. All the application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2013 to 2019. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World (RoW). Application segments have been analyzed and forecast for each region for a time period ranging from 2013 to 2019, based on volumes (tons) and revenue (USD million).



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The report covers company profiles of the major participants operating in the global market. Major players profiled in the report include Alta Laboratories, Alfa Aesar, Novacap and Simco Chemicals among others. The company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategy, SWOT analysis and recent developments. The market has been segmented as below:



Salicylic Acid Market: Application Analysis

- Pharmaceuticals

- Skincare

- Haircare

- Others (food, chemicals and fragrances)



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of the above application segments with respect to the following regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



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