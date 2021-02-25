New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The Global Salicylic Acid Market is projected to reach USD 731.4 Million by 2027. The Salicylic Acid market is fueled by the rising trend of usage of salicylic acid in food preservation, and extensive growth of the cosmetic & personal care industries, and proliferating usage of sunscreen & anti-acne products. Huge demand for the personal care industries specializing the skincare, hair care products, and a sudden enormous lift in the growth of the pharmaceutical products including disinfectant, wart removal, antiseptic end-use over-the-counter drugs, and medicines have substantially propelled the overall market growth and expected to add to the market share predominantly in the forthcoming years.



The growing popularity of the personal care industry consisting the hair care and skincare products that help cure dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and acne repellant, dark spot removal, and others, respectively.



The Asia Pacific region possesses one of the leading consumer bases and occupies a significant market share. This region is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period as an immense rise in the demand for the personal care & cosmetics products & rise in the consumers owing to an increase in the disposable income especially in the countries like China, India, and Indonesia, among others.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Alta Laboratories, Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd., Novocap, Simco Chemicals, J.M. Loveridge Ltd., Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co KG., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hebei Jingye Group, and Avnochem Limited, among others.



For the purpose of this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the Salicylic Acid Systems market on the basis of types, applications end use and region.



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Preservation

Anti-Inflammation

Antifungal

Moisturizing

Acne Solution & Sun-screening

Dentifrices

Antiseptic

Others



Grade Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Pharmaceutical

Industrial



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Online Retails

Offline Retails



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Chemicals

Others



Geographical Scenario:



The global Salicylic Acid market report comprehensively studies the present growth prospects and challenges for the key regions of the Salicylic Acid market. The report continues to evaluate the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. It further scrutinizes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the projected years. The leading regions encompassed in this report:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The demand for the highly effective anti-inflammation, skin-irritating and acne removing products are the primary drivers for the market, and would increasingly help in driving the overall market during the forecast period.



Pharmaceutical grade is growing with the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period owing to the huge development of pharmaceutical & topical medicine products recently.



Salicylic acid is a widely used and desirable agent for the prevention of fermentation in many industries. The preservation of sub-segment is growing at a CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period and expected to lead the market.



In January 2020, Boots UK Limited, a UK-based health & beauty retailer and pharmacy chain, launched a brand new type of ingredient-led collection that is expected to rival the likes of The Ordinary. The salicylic acid serum helps in leaving the oil from the skin and creates a great less-oily look…Continue

Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Salicylic Acid Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Salicylic Acid Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market driver's analysis



Continue….



