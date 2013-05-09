Salicylic Acid Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Its organic and synthetic production has found usage in various products such as lotions, shampoos and other skin related products and this diversity in its applications due to its organic effect acts as the key driver responsible for the growth of the market. Recently, studies reported the threat of cancer due to regular usage of aspirin (salicylic acid is the major component), which directly impairs the global market of salicylic acid. Its synthetic manufacturing includes chemicals which have severe side effects on the skin, which has tarnished the image of its products.



The growing demand for skincare in the market (http://www.researchmoz.us/salicylic-acid-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html) with the increased usage of cosmetic products globally is helping the market grow exponentially and salicylic acid being the raw material for cosmetics, the dermatology and medicine markets are growing. There are a lot of growth opportunities in the Asian market as the demand for the cosmetic industry is high in these regions. The American and European markets are stable in terms of growth of this industry and with the increasing health problems in the Asia, the opportunity for this market for the next few years can be witnessed in the Asian market itself.



Some of the major players in this market are Alta Laboratories Ltd., Bansal Trading Company, Jiangsu Winpool Industrial Co. Ltd, J.M.Loveridge Ltd, Paragon Industries, Qingdao Union Fine Chemical Co. Ltd, Simco Chemicals Inc., and SPR Pharma.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter's five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



