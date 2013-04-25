Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Saline Water Conversion Corporation - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) is a Saudi government organization, responsible for desalinating sea water; and power generation. It is the largest producers of desalinated water and the second-largest power producer in Saudi Arabia. SWCC provides water transmission infrastructure, and generates and distributes electrical power in Saudi Arabia. It owns and operates 14 desalination plants and a network of pumping stations, as well as pipes to transport the water in bulk from the plants to the major consumption centers. The key technologies used by SWCC plants to produce desalinated water are multistage flash (MSF) and reverse osmosis (RO).



Saline Water Conversion Corporation Key Recent Developments



Feb 12, 2013: Saline Water Conversion To Establish Water Desalination Facility In Rabigh, Saudi Arabia

Jan 09, 2013: ABB To Supply High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear For Desalination Facility In Saudi Arabia

Dec 10, 2012: Samsung Engineering To Build Power Plant For SWCC In Saudi Arabia

Nov 26, 2012: SWCC Awards Contract To Samsung Engineering And Shanghai Electric For Water Desalination Plant In Saudi Arabia

Nov 14, 2012: Doosan Wins $1 Billion Contract To Provide Seawater Desalinization Plant In Saudi Arabia



