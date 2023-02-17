Salivary Gland Cancer Treatment Market Outlook Growth Share Overview Analysis 2022-2029

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2023 -- Market Dynamics:



Increasing clinical trials and product launches by the market players are expected to drive market growth.



The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approved Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s anti-HER2 humanized monoclonal antibody Herceptin Injection 60 and 150 [generic name: trastuzumab] for the additional indication of advanced or recurrent HER2-positive salivary gland cancer not amenable to curative resection on November 25, 2021. The MHLW approved orphan drug classification for this indication on March 11, 2021. Thus, the market is expected to drive in the forecast period from the above statements.



Book Your Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/salivary-gland-cancer-treatment-market



Restraint:



The high cost of treatment, lack of awareness about the disorder, side effects caused by the drugs and limited availability of required healthcare facilities are factors the market is expected to get hampered in the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately impacted the healthcare industry. The oral mucosal and salivary gland cells are known targets for directly replicating severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The presence of the virus in saliva is a source of transmission of the infection. The researchers suspect that SARS-CoV-2 released from the salivary glands may inhibit the production of antibodies and, as a result, increase the risk of relapse or reinfection. They also could limit the long-term effects of vaccines. Moreover, there was a delay in diagnosis, surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapies, and oncology follow-ups conducted by telemedicine rather than in-person appointments during this difficult period.



Moreover, traveling to clinics can increase social contact, making these patients more prone to SAR-CoV-2 infection than the general population, which can better quarantine at home. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemics' reduced access to care, the work-up process has slowed even more. There has been a significant decrease in the number of urgent referrals. Furthermore, because of the pandemics and rapid progression in the months following its emergence, physicians and hospitals quickly respond to the crisis and establish a recovery plan to address patient diagnosis and management challenges.



Segment Analysis:



Surgery segment is expected to hold the largest market share in salivary gland cancer treatment market



The surgery segment is expected to dominate in 2021. Surgery is usually the first treatment option for nearly everyone diagnosed with salivary gland cancer. The goal of surgery is to remove as much of the tumor as possible while keeping the margins as clean as possible. It signifies that no trace of cancer is identified in the removed healthy tissue. Cancer's location and extent determine the type and scope of surgery.



Moreover, many types of surgery are used to treat salivary gland cancer—for instance, Parotidectomy, Endoscopic surgery, Neck dissection, and Reconstructive surgery. Therefore, it has increased the demand for the treatment. Thus, the market segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period from the above statements.



Geographical Analysis:



North America region holds the largest market share in the global salivary gland cancer treatment market



In 2021, North America accounted for the highest revenue share. The increasing prevalence of salivary gland cancer, the rising geriatric population, advancements in the treatment, well-established infrastructure and product launches by the key players are some factors the market is expected to boost in the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, Salivary gland cancers are not very common, making up 6% to 8% of all head and neck cancers in the United States. There are about 2,000 to 2,500 cases in the US each year. They occur at about 3 cases per 100,000 people per year in the Western world.



Moreover, using drugs to kill cancer cells is known as systemic treatment. This sort of drug is injected into the bloodstream to reach cancer cells all over the body. A medical oncologist, a clinician, specializing in using medications to treat cancer, usually prescribes systemic therapy. The benefits of systemic therapy for salivary gland cancer are still being researched, and this sort of treatment is being tested in clinical studies. In addition, Systemic therapy is most commonly used to treat later-stage cancer or to reduce symptoms in patients with salivary gland cancer. Some medications are being tested in clinical trials to see if they can treat cancer at an earlier stage or be paired with radiation therapy to see if it works. Therefore, it has increased the demand for the treatment of salivary gland cancer. Thus, the North American region is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period from the above statements.



Competitive Landscape



Major key players in the salivary gland cancer treatment market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, LGM PHARMA, Pfizer Inc., Bedford Laboratories, Baxter, sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC, Pierre Fabre Médicament, Antares Pharma, Inc., CMS Group, Sandoz Inc.



Read Complete Report Summary and TOC: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/salivary-gland-cancer-treatment-market



About Us:



DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to clients needs in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed and food & beverages, among others. Our platform has Insights into markets that uncover the latest market research data distinct from the competition. With coverage across ten major industries in the marketplace research, DataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will give individuals and corporates easy access and custom personalization to research and markets.