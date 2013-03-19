Sally Forster Jones Real Estate Announces Huge Price Reduction on Luxury Home

Bel Air, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- As the economy shows increasing signs of recovery, more luxury real estate listings are coming on the market, encouraging buyers to purchase their dream home, says Sally Forster Jones, a real estate agent in the Los Angeles area. To that end, the LA luxury real estate agent announced a price reduction on a luxury listing at 290 Strada Corta Road, Bel Air 90077.



Says Jones, "The asking price on this exceptional property has just been dropped over half a million dollars to $11,995,000. This is an excellent price reduction for this property, which is located in the best part of lower Bel Air with exceptional privacy. For buyers looking for a deal with incredible value in a prestigious area of Bel Air, this is it. This property is a fantastic value, as it is rare to find a property available in this highly desirable area with so much privacy and potential. The current home is absolutely beautiful and is a true mid-century. There is also an amazing opportunity to redevelop or enhance the current home which sits on over an acre of land, much of it flat and usable."



Jones, one of the top luxury real estate agents in Los Angeles, explains that in LA, privacy is at a premium and this property offers that rare commodity. "Not only is it private, gated, and approached via a long circular drive, but it offers 6 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms and a separate guest house. You have complete privacy, surrounded by greenery. Usable lots of significant size are also more difficult to come by, but this estate has a large area of usable land including a pool, yard, patio and motor court. The house also has the distinction of being an authentic mid-century home designed by architect George MacLean."



Location, says Jones, is one of the most important selling points, as it's the one thing that cannot be changed or altered. This home, for example is "located in the highly desired pocket of lower Bel Air, attracting those looking for their dream home or, if they prefer, an investment sure to pay off down the road."



About Sally Forster Jones Real Estate

Sally's professional progression over the last 30 years has resulted in her becoming one of the top agents in Southern California. Sally has enlisted a team of experts to assist in the entire process of getting a home sold. In addition to the entire luxury real estate agents in Los Angeles Coldwell Banker organization, she employs real estate assistants, marketing professionals and agents to effectively facilitate in the sales, escrow and marketing aspects of each property.