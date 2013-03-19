Sally Forster Jones Real Estate Announces Sale of Ronald Reagan's Former Home

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Sally Forster Jones proudly announces the sale of her Pacific Palisades listing. The property is located in the Riviera which is a highly desirable neighborhood in Pacific Palisades and was once the home to former President Ronald Reagan. In addition to its rich and fascinating history, the property also boasts gorgeous panoramic views from the Getty Center to the ocean.



"This property is set in an incredible location with complete privacy and an exceptional story. The property possesses many of the most desirable features buyers are currently looking for which explains why it has recently sold, fetching a price well above asking," Sally Forster Jones explains.



"Interest in this property was very high which is a good indication of the local housing market. Rising prices and a shortage of inventory leave buyers with limited prospects when it comes to LA Luxury Real Estate properties in these sought after neighborhoods. It is also an indication on the importance of pricing in the current market. Well priced properties are drawing lots of attention and often multiple, over asking offers.



Recently, the home was listed for $4,999.000. There was overwhelming interest in the property which led to the above asking sale. In addition to sweeping city and ocean vistas, the home sits on a large, nearly 2/3 acre lot with a long, private and gated driveway, making it a very attractive purchase for someone interested in updating or redeveloping the authentic mid-century home.



Sally Forster Jones continues to be a top real estate agent in Beverly Hills due in large part to LA Luxury Real Estate listings such as this. Ms. Jones heads a team of professionals skilled in facilitating all aspects of property sales across greater Los Angeles and worldwide.



"No matter what type of property a family is looking for, from an expansive estate to a condo, Sally Forster Jones Real Estate can be of help. Commercial properties and properties for lease are two other types of listings offered and staff are familiar with new developments and notable sites currently available for sale. The goal is to find the perfect property for each client walking through the door and the staff works hard to ensure this happens," Ms. Fox declares.



About Sally Forster Jones Real Estate

Over the last 30 years, Sally Forster Jones has become the go-to real estate agent in Southern California. Having amassed a team of experts, she has the skills and knowledge to get homes sold. The Coldwell Banker organization, real estate, marketing professionals and agents comprise her team and, working together, they effectively facilitate all negotiation, escrow and marketing aspects of buying and selling properties.