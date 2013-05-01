Sally Symonds Reveals - 50 Ways to Weight Loss Motivation

Sherwood, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- “If you can get your head into gear, your butt will soon follow. The key to weight loss success is consistency, and the key to consistency is motivation. This book teaches you how to motivate your way to success – because once you’ve found your weight loss why, you’ll easily find your weight loss how” – Sally Symonds



An incredible 96% of people who lose weight eventually regain it. Why? Because the weight loss industry thrives on failure. Everyone knows how to lose weight – eat better and exercise more – but all you lose on a diet or exercise plan is money. Thankfully, weight loss expert Sally Symonds has a solution: her latest book, 50 Ways to Weight-Loss Motivation, shows you how to achieve the right mindset to win your weight-loss war.



“Any fitness expert who tells you that you don’t need to be motivated to lose weight, you just need to be consistent, obviously has no idea what it really feels like to struggle with your size,” says Sally. Motivation is the key to consistency, and consistency is the key to weight loss success.



50 Ways to Weight-Loss Motivation tells you how to get started and stay focused on your weight loss journey. Sally’s groundbreaking insights reveal how you too can become one of the elusive 4% of people who enjoy long-term weight loss success.



“My book features over 50 motivational tools, tips, and tricks that helped me lose 53.5 kg and keep it off for a decade, and that my clients have used to lose – and keep off – thousands of kilograms as well,” Sally reveals. “Unconventional? Yes! Effective? Most definitely!”



Sally’s secret? Ditch the diets and exercise regimes: they simply don’t work for long-term weight loss. “The fastest way to lose weight is to do it once, so you’ll never have to do it again. Plans and programs don’t work because they’re short-term “band-aids” whose effects melt once they are over,” Sally asserts. “They don’t change how you think and feel about healthy living, which is why people’s weight rebounds and their weight problems recur. If you want to effortlessly keep the weight off once you’ve lost it you need a forever-solution, not a quick-fix or short-term “solution””.



“Anyone who tells you that you can break the unhealthy habits of years, decades or even a whole lifetime in a something like a 10 or 12-week challenge is just in it for the money and short-term results, not long-term client satisfaction,” Sally points out.



Despite the continued popularity of short-term plans and programs, Australia remains one of the fattest nations on earth; but this is a problem we can solve. Significantly, a huge 50% of the people on the National Weight Control Registry (the only database of people who have lost a lot of weight and kept it off for a long time) lost their weight without the aid of plans and programs. If the plans, diets and 12-week challenges actually did work, the diet industry wouldn’t be enjoying the $52 billion it generated last year alone.



Sally’s book of amazing and inspirational techniques is designed to help readers uncover their own motivational strategies for success. “Most people who are overweight aren’t lazy – they‘re just motivationally challenged. This books is like the Wizard of Oz,” she says, “helping people unleash what’s already inside them, waiting to break free”.



50 Ways to Weight Loss Motivation is a creative and user-friendly guide to healthy living that gives you real life solutions for finding which healthy habits work best for you on a practical, physical and psychological level. With this book, you’ll learn how to lose weight…and love the process.



50 Ways to Weight-Loss Motivation reveals:



- How to transform yourself from an exercise-loather to an exercise-lover



- Developing your emergency emotional eating toolkit



- How to avoid being a slave to the scales by weighing yourself more



- Why you should shun SMART goals, calorie counting and 12 week challenges



- The Goldilocks approach to weight loss



About the Author: Sally’

As one of Australia’s leading health and fitness experts, Sally’s advice is based on her own incredible weight loss experience. She’s lost over 50kg or 50% of her original body weight – only one of Australia’s Biggest Loser contestants has a higher weight loss percentage. Most importantly, she’s kept her weight off for a decade.



Since bursting onto the health and fitness scene in 2010, Sally has become a regular healthy life contributor to a variety of Australian national print and television media. She has recently returned from the USA where she was invited to take part in a new documentary series on work/life balance for Discovery Channel. Sally also maintains a strong online presence and is the fitness expert on http://www.resu.com.au.



A qualified personal trainer and NLP practitioner, Sally’s core business is weight loss coaching. 50 Ways to Weight Loss Motivation is Sally’s third book, following on from 50 Steps to Lose 50kg . . . And Keep It Off and 50+ Recipes to Lose 50+kg . . . And Keep It Off. See http://www.sallysymonds.com.au for furher information.



Sally Symonds is available for interview. For further information, please contact Sally on +617 3278 4785 / +61417 727 625 / sally@sallysymonds.com.au