Salon Advantage's Aures Sango Hardware Win's Three Awards

Newhaven, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Running a salon represents a unique set of challenges, because it requires individuals not only to have a huge range of skills in the hair and beauty disciplines, but it also requires no small amount of financial and time management, stock taking and other responsibilities that can be overwhelming for those looking to start their own business. Salon Advantage is a company that aims to provide a single answer to all these challenges by providing comprehensive and integrated systems, making managing a salon a streamlined and simple experience. Their solutions are in even better standing now, as the interfaces they chose to adopt has since been given a number of prestigious design award.



Salon Advantage provides electronic point of sale touch screen interfaces called the Aures Sango, which allows individuals to manage appointments, take payments and a great deal more besides. The Parisian Agency for the Promotion of Industrial Creation awarded the system the Observeur du Design 2014 award, the third award for the system in the last twelve months.



The implication for Salon Advantage customers is that they can rest assured they have not only the most comprehensive and technically advanced integrated management software and hardware, but that this combination is supported by cutting edge innovation and design.



A spokesperson for Salon Advantage explained, “We are delighted by the awards we have received, but they are secondary to the great feedback we keep getting from salon owners, managers and staff. The overwhelming message we receive is that the system makes life easier for the salon and people constantly praise how easy it is to use. Not only that, but at a price that is not prohibitive to even the most humble operation, giving new salons plenty of scope for growth that will not require reinvestment in upgrades. It has enabled us to provide a solution that can meet all demands.”



About Salon Advantage

Salon Advantage is the Number 1 provider of salon software to independent salons in the UK. The company delivers everything other leading systems offer and a great deal more. It’s competitive on price but more importantly, the customers know they aren’t just buying software. For more information, please visit http://salonadvantage.net/