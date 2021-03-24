Salon Celebrates Third Year in Wilton Manors During Pandemic

Wilton Manors, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2021 -- "Last year threw a lot of small businesses for a loop, but I am happy to say that we are doing better than ever after the lockdown", says Autumn Markley, owner and hair extension specialist. In March 2020, Autumn Markley Salon Studio closed its doors temporarily due to the Covid pandemic without much information about when they would be able to return to work.



"Things were looking shaky for a little while there when everything first started. We were hearing conflicting news, and less than optimal communications from the State concerning our profession and how we would be able to work with people. On top of that, how will this effect our clientele? Will people be too scared to come back into the salon? It was an uncertain time for all of us" states Thea Mullen, salon coordinator. "I think that we were all pleasantly surprised to see how supportive our clients were, and how many waited for us to reopen and support us in that way".



Customers entering the salon in this post covid era are greeted with not just soft lights, warm colors, mellow music, and the sound of hair driers, but also temperature checks. Keeping the environment clean, which was very important before, is now being taken to another level by disinfecting everything from the the chairs to the shampoo sinks between services to only having one client per stylist at a time. Gone are the snacks, candies and reusable coffee mugs, as limiting exposure for everyone's health and safety is paramount.



Going into the third year of business there were many uncertainties, but the team quickly discovered that coming together during trying times made them, and the salon stronger. Markley's stylists must meet a high standard of experience and training before working on the floor with clients. Education is the cornerstone of any successful stylists career, and staying on top of, and ahead of beauty trends is something that they pride themselves in. The beauty industry is always shifting and evolving, so being able to stay in ahead of the curve is a vital component in an ever changing business sector. Her hand selected stylists specialize in lived in colors, balayage, extensions and effortless hair. The salon just keeps getting busier as time goes by, which is indeed a good thing. The salons sales numbers for January 2021 compared to 2020 have more than doubled, so seeing that kind of comeback after a pandemic is truly impressive. Although the salon does accept walk ins, it is recommended to call ahead for an appointment as the stylists are normally quite booked.



For more information or to make an appointment, call Autumn Markley Salon Studio (near Fort Lauderdale, Fl) 954-303-6499. Hours are Tuesday to Thursday 9-7, Friday 9-5, Saturday 9-5, and closed Sunday and Monday.



