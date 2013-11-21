Salon Software Company Salon Advantage Gives Away 4,800 Pounds Worth of Software and Hardware

Eastbourne, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Salon Advantage, the leading provider of salon software (http://salonadvantage.net/) to independent salons in the UK have just given away 4,800 Pounds worth of software and hardware to a very lucky salon located in Northampton.



Finn and Co. were the fortunate recipients of the new salon software Sango system. Before being given the new system, they had been using an old and outdated booking system that was not capable of the vast functionality that the Salon Advantage software provides. This includes SMART Marketing, SMART Loyalty, and extending reports that, when used correctly, will help to drive salon sales and increase their profitability.



Because Finn and Co. is located on two floors, Salon Advantage also networked a second salon software system from http://salonadvantage.net/ on the first floor. This will allow the salon to view and keep track of client details, make bookings, view reports and also take payments on either floor if they so desire. The staff of Finn and Co. also received a one-day training with a Salon Advantage professional.



To be sure that she and her employees are using the salon software correctly, Finn and Co. manager Jayne Rivans will work closely with Salon Advantage to monitor the progress of the salon during the upcoming months; specific areas that Rivans will review with Salon Advantage include client numbers, client retention, smart marketing activity and total sales.



According to a spokesperson from Salon Advantage, using their salon software is an outstanding way to attract and keep customers, which in turn will help to improve their financial success.



For example, the salon software system from http://salonadvantage.net/ allows salons to utilize text marketing with new customers; this alone will double the likelihood of them returning for a second visit. Using this type of marketing to customers after their second visit to a salon has been shown to increase client retention from 30 percent to 60 percent.



In addition, the salon software can be used to reward existing clients with promotions, reminders and incentives.



“Most salon owners don’t pursue non-returning clients for fear of seeming needy,” the company spokesperson said, adding that in reality, 40 percent of clients who have stopped visiting would return to the salon when given a good reason to do so.



“The salon software from Salon Advantage automatically sends incentive messages to win you those customers back.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Salon Advantage is welcome to visit the company’s website at any time; there, they can read more about the salon software program and how it can help salons throughout the UK improve their performance.



About Salon Advantage

Salon Advantage is the Number 1 provider of salon software to independent salons in the UK. The company delivers everything other leading systems offer and a great deal more. It’s competitive on price but more importantly, the customers know they aren’t just buying software. For more information, please visit http://salonadvantage.net/



Salon Advantage

64 Church Street

Eastbourne BN21 1QJ

United Kingdom

Telephone: 01323 737691