Salonceuticals Announces Launch of Hair Care System for Male Pattern Baldness

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Salonceuticals, purveyors of luxury hair care products for men and women, have announced the release of an advanced hair care system for men who suffer from male pattern baldness or Androgenic Alopecia. This system includes three products: Regenepure DR, Regenepure NT, and Regenepure Precision Minoxidil Spray.



Regenepure DR and Regenepure NT are shampoo products that thoroughly cleanse the scalp and removes impurities that cause balding. Packed with world-class ingredients, both the DR and NT treatments contain nutrients that are vital for restoring your scalp back to full health.



Regenepure DR Hair & Scalp Treatment repairs hair from the roots and provides the ultimate skin treatment for the scalp. Regenepure DR contains Ketoconazole, a powerful antifungal that is often used to treat dandruff and makes the hair look and feel thicker. In recent studies, Ketoconazole has been shown to disrupt the production of DHT, which is a waste product from testosterone that causes build up in the hair follicles. In combination with the world-class ingredients in this product, the DR treatment can promote regeneration of hair producing cells in the scalp. Free of harsh chemicals, parabens and sulfates, Regenepure DR can be used on any hair type.



Regenepure NT Nourishing Treatment penetrates deep into the pores of your scalp to naturally condition and restore your hair from root to tip. The NT treatment also cleanses away impurities and toxins that have built up over time in your hair follicles, for a chemical-free cleanse. Ingredients such as Lecithin, Caffeine and Saw Palmetto extract have been handpicked to ensure healthy, thick, conditioned and clean locks.



Together, the DR and NT treatments perfectly prepare the scalp for total absorption of our new Regenepure Precision Minoxidil Spray. This revolutionary product will forever change the way that men treat their hair loss because of our pivoting precision applicator developed by Salonceuticals. The mist dries quickly to eliminate the mess caused by liquid minoxidil preparations and provides fuller scalp coverage. This significantly improves absorption in comparison to foams and droppers. The active ingredient in the precision spray is minoxidil 5%, the strongest form of the medicine available over the counter.



Unlike other hair loss treatments, minoxidil has remained a trusted solution from those suffering from hair thinning and loss for over twenty years. New studies suggest that using 5% minoxidil for treating male-pattern baldness report that a majority of patients found extremely effective results in promoting new hair growth, decreased hair loss, minimal side effects, and rapid acting results.



Combining these three powerful and stimulating components, your hair will begin to rejuvenate in thickness and in health for strong, clean and conditioned hair that you have always wanted. Let the Regeneration begin.



