Sal's Birdland Restaurants Advertises with Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Sal’s Birdland Restaurants is locally known to have some of the best wings and sauce around. Next year the company will be celebrating 40 years in business and is still going strong.



There are two restaurants in Rochester, NY located at 400 Airpark Drive and 309 Ridge Road East. However, customers do not simply have to visit their restaurant or a grocery store to find this famous sauce. Sal’s Birdland Restaurants makes things easy for the consumer in which they can take orders over the phone or online and ship the sauce right to their door.



Sal Nalbone, President and Founder of Sal’s Birdland Restaurants said, “I visited the Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex for the first time several weeks ago and was blown away at what I saw. It’s amazing what this facility has to offer. I see it as a HUGE asset to our community and I am happy my company could be involved.”



“Sal’s Birdland Restaurants came highly recommended from another restaurant that uses their sauces and seasonings. Naturally after I met Sal and learned more about his company, I knew exactly why they were given a great recommendation. Sal has been in the restaurant industry for many years and has been diligently putting his dreams into reality. We are happy to help promote local businesses like Sal’s Birdland Restaurants!,” said Ally Pawarski, Sponsorship Sales/Event Coordinator at Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex.



About Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex

Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex is a 170,000 square foot, multi-sport facility located on the campus of Monroe Community College. It is home to 4 NHL sized ice rinks, a Bill Gray’s restaurant, tap room, and snack bar, Abbott’s Frozen Custard, Locker Room Sports hockey store, Maksymum Hockey, Sports Center Coffee, and Northern Educate Hockey Academy. It is also the training facility for the Rochester Americans, and is home to MCC ice hockey, Nazareth ice hockey, Rochester Youth Hockey, Northern Educate Hockey Academy and numerous other organizations. For more information, visit: http://www.billgraysiceplex.com.



About Sal’s Birdland Restaurants

Sal’s Birdland Restaurants, is a locally owned restaurant that is known throughout New York State for their chicken and rib dinners and popular Sal’s sassy sauce. Sal’s Family of Fine Sauces has grown immensely over the years in which they now ship to anywhere in the United States and Canada. The sauces are also sold in several hundred grocery stores in upstate New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia. For more information, visit: http://www.salsbirdland.com.



Contact: Chris Woodworth

Phone: 585.424.4625 x10

Email: Chris@billgraysiceplex.com

Contact: Sal/Jim Ortiz

Phone: 585.621.1040

Email: info@salsbirdland.com