Salt and Pepper Design Launches Their New Marketing Blog

Bovingdon, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Salt and Pepper Design, a leading name in corporate gifts, are proud to announce the launch of their new blog. The new resource will focus on the latest marketing news and explain why having a strong brand identity is so important. The blog – which will be found at www.sapd.co.uk - will also be packed with tips on how to get the best out of your investment in branded gifts; perfect for businesses planning to exhibit at a tradeshow or host an open day.



Salt and Pepper Design (SAPD) are a promotional products supplier and experts in customising everything from pens, mugs and key rings to umbrellas, bags and clothing with a company’s name, website and logo. Prices start at just pennies, making ordering in bulk an affordable and realistic option for even the smallest business. Each quality item has a clear purpose; ensuring merchandise is kept and used for maximum brand exposure.



As well as a capability to produce huge bulk orders at a low-cost, SAPD can help businesses make a lasting impression on those key decision makers. Opt for a luxurious office desk clock, wine cooler or bottle opener gift set to really wow potential clients, customers or investors. Alternatively, create a bespoke product to match your brand's exact Pantone colour.



Now, thanks to the Salt and Pepper Design blog, choosing your corporate gifts could not be easier. SAPD Managing Director Mark Gilmour says: “After helping businesses market themselves effectively for many years, it’s great to finally have a platform where we can share our knowledge with a wider audience. Our new blog looks set to become the first port-of-call for business owners and marketing teams across the UK, dishing out advice on all aspects of branding merchandise. This blog will work with our website to provide a one-stop-shop for corporate gifts.”



Salt and Pepper Design is based in Bovingdon, just a few miles from Hemel Hempstead in Greater London. Part of a collaboration with the successful Repackme logistics arm and Footypants novelty leisure range, you can count on the Salt and Pepper Group for sound advice.



To find out more about Salt and Pepper Design and their range of corporate gifts contact them through their website that can be found at www.sapd.co.uk



About Salt and Pepper Design

Salt and Pepper Design are a UK promotional products supplier based in Bovingdon. Their international reach enables them to have access to suppliers across the globe. Their range of corporate gifts is exceptional. From pens, through to bespoke designs of every conceivable gift, that the mind can image.



Contact



Mark Gilmour M.D.

SAPD Ltd

58 High Street,

Bovingdon

Hemel Hempstead

HP30 HJ

UK