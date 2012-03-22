Lafayette, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- D’Lo Gas Storage, LLC (“DGS”) announced today the start of a non-binding open season to gauge market interest in its multi-cycle salt cavern, interstate natural gas storage facility located in Simpson County, MS. This strategically located facility will provide access to markets in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The open season allows prospective customers to bid on firm storage service in the first cavern, to go into service in July 2015, with 8 million Dth of working gas capacity. Two additional caverns of the same size are to come online in June 2016 and January 2018, respectively. Each cavern will have injection capacity of 196,667 Dth/d and withdrawal capacity of 400,000 Dth/d. The facility will interconnect with Boardwalk Southeast Expansion (Zone 5), Kinder Morgan Midcontinent Express (Zone 2), Southern Natural Gas Company (Zone 1), Gulf South (Zone 3, Area 1) and Southcross Energy (intrastate).



The non-binding open season begins at 8 am CDT on March 22nd, 2012 and will end at 5 pm CDT on May 7th, 2012. Parties interested in requesting firm storage capacity should submit a completed non-binding bid form by fax at 337-261-1457 or email to lborder@dlogasstorage.com. The non-binding bid form, map and further information can be found at: www.dlogasstorage.com.