Salt Lake City Utah Breaking News: Draper UT Based "Wise Guy" and Highland High Alumni (Class of 1987) "Adam P Green" Announces Discounted "Advanced Background" Graphic for G3 Development "Agent" Fans with Code: "Correction"

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- There are a lot of people tagging themselves as “Social Media Experts, Gurus or Certified Specialists.” Most of the people making these claims are individuals/organizations who offer “basic Social Media skill sets and copy methodologies” which, in the end, will get the wrong kind of connections, a lot of the wrong followers as well as a bad reputation in the marketplace. Just like in the Indiana Jones movie, one needs to “choose wisely” or they will perish from a Social Media perspective.



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Google Instant, real-time-search, was introduced in late 2010 in an attempt to make search results more timely and relevant. Historically site administrators have spent months or even years optimizing a website to increase search rankings. With the growth in popularity of social media sites and blogs the leading engines made changes to their algorithms to allow fresh content to rank quickly within the search results.



In February 2011, Google announced the Panda update, which penalizes websites containing content duplicated from other websites and sources. Historically websites have copied content from one another and benefited in search engine rankings by engaging in this practice, however Google implemented a new system which punishes sites whose content is not unique. In April 2012, Google launched the Google Penguin update the goal of which was to penalize websites that used manipulative techniques to improve their rankings on the search engine.



What Is Search Engine Optimization / SEO http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=hF515-0Tduk About Us



G3 Development is set out to proactively serve the business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity



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