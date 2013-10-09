Salt Lake County, Riverton Based "UtahBNI.com" Chapter "Abundant Business" Is the #2 Local Business Specialist Network Headed by "Amber Griffiths" from the Impeccable "AG Graphic Design" Servicing Bryce Canyon, Elmo, Hurricane, Midvale and Peoa

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- BNI provides a positive, supportive, and structured environment for the development and exchange of quality business referrals. It does so by helping poeple build personal relationships with dozens of other qualified business professionals. Last year, members of BNI passed millions of referrals that generated billions of dollars of business for each other. Belonging to BNI is like having dozens of salespeople representing the business, and in return the business is representing themselves. What goes around comes around. If "I' help "you," "you'll" help "me" and they will both benefit as a result.



Networking requires commitment. The most successful chapters of BNI are comprised of participants who are sincerely committed to helping one another through networking. They are a team. As a participant in BNI, one is responsible for complying with the policies and guidelines of the organization.

http://utahbni.com/memberlist.php?chapterName=12007



amber@griffithsdesign.com

1-801-427-6034



Utah BNI Advanced Training

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkDBucMYK30



Benefits:

Increased exposure to many other business professionals

Substantially increase business through referrals

Learn to effectively talk about your business

Sharpen your presentation skills

Leadership Team Training

http://utahbni.com/chapterdetails.php?chapterId=12007&t=529812cad924797333c1683bda7abf516b161aa0243a3f76947b42003e833725&name=BNI%20Abundant%20Business



ABOUT US

Started in January 1985 by Dr. Ivan R. Misner, Founder & Chairman of BNI. BNI provides a positive, supportive, and structured environment for men and women to further their business through word-of-mouth marketing. Networking requires commitment. The most successful chapters of BNI are comprised of participants who are sincerely committed to helping one another through networking. They are a team. The first step is to find a chapter and visit and see what they are all about. Only one person from each professional specialty is permitted to join a chapter of BNI. Attendance is critical. Participation in the chapter by members is a key to the success of a group.



http://utahbni.com/memberlist.php?chapterName=12007