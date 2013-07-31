Salt Lake Million Dollar Luxury Homes Open to Public

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- A group of the top luxury real estate agents in Utah today announced the Million Dollar Tour of Homes, a coordinated opening of 13 of the finest homes and estates to the public. The properties are all currently for sale, and available to be toured on Saturday, August 3rd, from 11 AM – 2 PM.



“The Million Dollar Tour of Homes features an incredible variety of lavish interiors and remarkable exteriors,” says Organizing Director and Keller Williams Luxury Agent Joshua Stern. “With all of the homes priced above $1,000,000, these homes are sure to dazzle.”



The homes featured in the Million Dollar Tour of Homes display a variety of incredible characteristics on some of Utah’s best properties. A variety of architectures, from modern, clean radiance to old-world elegance are all brilliantly implemented.



“Having all of these homes open at once is a big opportunity for potential home buyers,” noted Joshua Stern. “Visitors will get to experience a superlative level of luxury in a unique variety of settings and styles.”



The full list of homes being toured in the Million Dollar Tour of Homes is below. All will be open and shown by their respective real estate agents on Saturday, August 3rd from 11 AM – 2 PM.



7976 Hidden Park Lane, Sandy - $1,595,000

4 Snow Forest Lane, Sandy - $1,250,000

8705 Willow Green Cir, Sandy - $2,499,900

2385 Creek Road, Sandy - $1,125,000

1855 Forest Bend, Cottonwood Heights - $1,500,000

6072 S 2180 E, Holladay - $2,390,000

5331 Baywood Cir, Holladay - $1,500,000

5021 Memory Lane, Holladay - $1,200,000

3809 Thousand Oaks Cir, Salt Lake City - $1,499,900

1959 Stag Hill Cir, Draper - $1,250,000

2194 Pheasant Way, Salt Lake City - $1,100,000

11465 Hagan Rd, Sandy - $1,199,000

2472 Evergreen Ave, Salt Lake City - $1,664,500



If you would like more information about the Million Dollar Tour of Homes, any of the estates featured, a map of the tour, or to schedule an interview, please contact Joshua Stern at 801-699-5544 or email atjstern@kw.com.



