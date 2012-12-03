Salts of the Earth Receives 100% Positive Reviews After Launch of Its Salt Therapy in Australia

Essendon, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- Salts of the Earth, a company that has recently launched salt therapy in Australia, has gotten nearly 100% positive feedbacks from its customers. A natural therapy that cleanses the respiratory system and detoxifies the body has improved breathing conditions of every customer. The therapy has also been considered as one of the best treatments for babies and children, who suffer from respiratory conditions. With its successful launch and increasing demand, the company is now also offering franchise opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.



The owner of Salts of the Earth, Mr. David Lindsay quoted on the introduction of salt therapy in Australia, “Salt therapy is a natural, side effect free, therapy which has been used in Europe for hundreds of years. It seems people here in Australia were unaware of it, or were skeptical of the therapy. I wasn’t sure about the therapy myself, but after watching my father improve substantially from the treatment I was quite amazed by its results. After analysis and testing the therapy, I realized that salt therapy could be introduced in Australia to help people with respiratory conditions such as asthma, COPD, bronchitis, hay fever, lung cancer, pneumonia. Eventually I launched Salts of the Earth and have received exceptional feedback from our customers.”



Information regarding salt therapy benefits and the treatment itself is available on the company’s website. According to the company, the therapy only requires a person to sit in a salt cave environment which is custom built with sealed, ventilated rooms. It further adds that these rooms contain natural salt on the floor and the walls; salt is grinded into fine dust and dispersed into the room for inhaling. Since the treatment only requires a person to sit in a salt cave like environment, the treatment is considered ideal for babies and children. Salts of the earth has separate play rooms for babies and kids which are full of toys, TV, bean bags.



Mr. Lindsay further quoted on the franchise opportunity, “We have now also opened up franchise opportunity, to provide salt therapy across Australia and New Zealand. My mission when launching Salts of the Earth was to provide the salt therapy to people suffering from respiratory conditions, much like my father. At Salts of the Earth we want to help as many people as we can, and understand that providing franchise opportunities will spread the salt therapy across the continent.”



The company has also been praised for its Himalayan salt lamp. A source of negative ions, the lamp is said to help relieve symptoms of respiratory conditions. The salt lamp itself being portable piece can be placed anywhere to cleanse the air quality.



About Salts of the Earth Inc

Salts of the Earth Inc is one of the leading companies in providing salt therapy, which is a natural therapy that cleanses the respiratory system, detoxifies the body and promotes health and well being. Through their online platform, http://www.saltsoftheearth.com.au/, the company provides information on salt therapy and offers franchise opportunities. The company is known for its innovative and effective salt therapy sessions, and for its one of a kind Himalayan salt lamp product.



For more information about salt therapy, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of saltsoftheearth.com.au, please call at +61-3-9337-7085 or email at info@saltsoftheearth.com.au.