Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky Now Accepting Burn Injury Consultations This Spring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky, Philadelphia personal injury lawyers, is pleased to announce they are now accepting consultations for burn injuries this spring. The law firm has successfully handled some of the nation’s most significant burn injuries including but not limited to car crashes, residential fires, electrical contact accidents, oven/furnace accidents and industrial accidents. Burn injuries have become some of the most painful and devastating injuries, occurring frequently throughout the United States.



Approximately 500,000 Americans are treated for burns each year, 40,000 of which who are hospitalized and 4,000 who unfortunately pass away from injuries sustained from being burned. Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky work hard to defend their clients’ rights when it comes to burn injuries sustained from an accident.



Robert J. Mongeluzzi and Eunice Trevor are the leading partners of Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky’s burn injury attorneys, who have successfully defended and secured some of the most prominent multi-million dollar verdicts for their Philadelphia and New Jersey clients. Individuals seeking a personal injury lawyer in New Jersey or Philadelphia can find a list of some of the firm’s proven results by visiting smbb.com.



Even though burn injuries are among the most challenging to defend, SMBB’s burn injury attorneys dedicate their time to preserving remaining evidence, which is crucial to defending the case. They are also familiar with fire safety codes and OSHA regulations. While scouring evidence, the attorneys hire independent experts who have proven success analyzing chemicals and combustible materials involved in the fire. All of this work is performed correctly to ensure their clients receive the compensation they deserve.



Individuals who have been involved in a fire, and have suffered a burn injury, can learn how SMBB can help. To speak with a burn injury attorney, please call 215-496-8282 or contact them through the SMBB website.



About SMBB

Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky is a law firm that offers personal injury lawyers in New Jersey and Philadelphia. The attorneys at Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky have achieved some of the largest verdicts and settlements in the history of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They also represent construction workers who have been injured or killed.



For more information, please go to http://www.smbb.com/ or call 215-496-8282.