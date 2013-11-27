Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky Now Representing Victims of Negligent Security

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- When individuals attend a public place or event, they expect the security to keep them safe and out of harm’s way. Sometimes the atmosphere can get disruptive—especially at a bar or sporting event—and serious injuries can occur. In an effort to help protect their clients and receive a proper settlement for the damages, the attorneys at Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky are pleased to announce they will now be representing clients who have fallen victim to negligent security.



It is the responsibility of business owners and those public restaurants or bars to keep their visitors safe. Negligent security covers a broad range of areas. For example, if a bank patron was injured during a bank robbery, they can file a suit against the bank for their injuries. If an individual attends university or college and becomes harmed on campus, they have the right to file a claim against the university.



Others forms of negligent security include landlord liability and a kidnapping or carjacking in a parking lot or shopping mall. Individuals who experience pain and torment are affected mentally and physically. Depending on the extent of the injury, they can be staring at expensive medical bills and stress about how they can meet the payments. The personal injury lawyers at Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky will work all angles of the case and talk to various experts and witnesses to determine what caused the lapse in security.



They will take a look at the security systems, including alarms, cameras, and locks, to see if there was a glitch in the system or the security team was slacking on the job. If the injured client was a bystander at a bar fight, the attorneys will question where the bouncers or security personnel were during the commotion and if they were appropriately trained to handle such situations. To properly represent their clients, the attorneys at Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky will communicate clearly with their clients to update them on proceedings in the case and fight to get them the compensation they deserve for their injuries.



Compensation that can be awarded to clients in a negligent security case include lost wages and future wages while recuperating from injury, and any pain or trauma caused—both mentally and physically—including medical bills. For a free confidential case evaluation or to see how the Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey injury lawyers can help a particular case, please call 215-496-8282 today.



About SMBB

Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky is a law firm that offers personal injury lawyers in New Jersey and Philadelphia. The attorneys at Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky have achieved some of the largest verdicts and settlements in the history of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They also represent construction workers who have been injured or killed.



For more information, please go to http://www.smbb.com/ or call 215-496-8282.