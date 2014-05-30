SaluSafe for BlackBerry - Get the Best Online Security

Mississauga, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- SaluSafe is an initiative by CryptoHeaven, which is a leading provider of zero-knowledge secure email, encrypted email hosting, messaging and online storage. One of the leading benefits of using the services of CryptoHeaven is that one can access hosted encrypted email and storage account from any other system, anywhere in the world. SaluSafe makes the job of archiving, storing and accessing data easier. This BlackBerry application is easy to use and offers secure online communication, storage and email solutions for both personal and official use.



SaluSafe works with the motto of offering the best online security to organizations. With SaluSafe, one can be rest assured about online safety as the application encrypts the online emails and files on the user’s computer before sending them out. Thus, it becomes inaccessible for anyone, except the user. While providing the highest level of commercial security, it is also a cost-effective way to achieve HIPAA readiness. It is the optimal way of sending medical records, legal documents, and business documents of unlimited size. With SaluSafe, the user can choose to provide access to certain documents only to the people who hold stakes in the same. SaluSafe is highly useful in the fields of Healthcare, Law, Business and Banking. The team at SaluSafe provides free technical support to its customers pre and post purchase.



SaluSafe functions with the idea that everybody has the right to safe online communications of any nature. It provides strong cryptography for all the files and features perfect forward secrecy and zero-knowledge server storage, providing safety even from remote surveillance. The encryption happens with strong AES and RSA secure keys before the content leaves the device. Authenticity can also be verified as the application adds message signatures to each piece of content. The secure email is also synchronized with the cloud storage and can be accessed from all BlackBerry, Android devices and desktops. Reviews have shown that SaluSafe outdoes the security standards that are mandated by FIPS 140-2, HIPAA.



For more information about the product, or to purchase it and install, visit www.salusafe.com.



Media Contact

Name: Adam Kurzawa

Email ID: support@salusafe.com

Website: www.salusafe.com

Phone Number: 1-877-446-0766