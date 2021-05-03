Sam Hafertepe Jr. and Champion Racing Oil Win All-Star at Tri-City Raceway Park

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- Utilizing the pole position via dash victory, Hafertepe led all 25 circuits at the Franklin, Pa., venue. He was forced to outrun a trio of All Star championship contenders such as Justin Peck, Tyler Courtney and Ian Madsen.



"Being out front was the place to be tonight," Hafertepe said. "It was obvious where we had to run to get around some of the tricky spots. The win was pretty awesome for my guys."



"We've been getting our butts beat with the Outlaws pretty good which forced us to make some big strides to get better," Hafertepe said. "We decided to come up here and try our hand with these guys. We actually expected to get a slick track, but the surface tonight threw us a curveball. Moisture is where we've been really good and tonight, we were able to capitalize on that."



