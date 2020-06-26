Sam Hafertepe Jr. and Champion Racing Oil Win ASCS at Caney Valley Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- Hafertepe came from seventh to lead the final six laps of Thursday's SawBlade.com A-Feature at Caney Valley Speedway. "My team worked so hard to get us here, and after getting our ass kicked last week, we really needed this. Special thanks to Champion Racing Oil and all our great sponsors. It was a great win" http://www.sam15.com/



It was Sam's 49th career victory with the American Sprint Car Series. The Thursday showdown was the first race back for the National Tour since the world was turned on its head by COVID-19.



The next event for American Sprint Car Series will be Saturday, June 27, at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. I-30 Speedway is located on the I-30 Frontage Road, eastbound at Exit 126. More information on the Speedway can be found at https://www.i-30speedway.com



Champion Oil, celebrating its 64rd year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils, used by winner Sam Hafertepe Jr., contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com