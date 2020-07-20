Sam Hafertepe Jr. and Champion Racing Oil Win ASCS Feature at U.S. 36 Raceway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Sam's fourth win with the Tour in 2020, the Champion Racing Oil / Hills Racing No. 15h, gave chase from the fourth starting spot as third starting Harli White took off with the race lead after going three-wide into the first turn. Moving to second on the opening lap, Sam took over the lead on Lap 7, only to have a caution negate the pass.



On the battle with Harli White, Sam stated, "I knew lapped traffic was going to be tough and that let Blake Hahn almost get by both of us when I was battling for the lead with Harli. That's how it usually goes here, but I have to say, the track was awesome. This is probably the best surface I've ever seen here. To have it on the wall in turns one and two, and on the top in three and four. If I'm a fan, I couldn't ask from more excitement than that."



"I was actually struggling on turns one and two when we got into traffic," commented Sam. "They were running the bottom and kicking up so much dust off the infield, I couldn't see where the cushion was, or how close I was to the wall, and I didn't want to jeopardize anything, so I cheated it down there a few times, but at the end on open track, I felt like we had plenty left to finish. Special thanks to Champion Racing Oil"



Harli White, who also is also sponsored by Champion Racing Oil, ended up fourth. The night's Hard Charger from 17th, Roger Crockett, another sponsored Champion Racer, ended up sixth. A field of 30 drivers was on hand at U.S. 36 Raceway from 10 States and three Countries.



The next event for the American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is the 30th Annual 360 Knoxville Nationals presented, happening August 6, 7, and 8 at Knoxville Raceway. Tickets are on sale at http://www.knoxvilleraceway.com.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 64rd year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils, used by winner Sam Hafertepe Jr., contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer (TVS) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC,

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com