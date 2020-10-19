Sam Hafertepe Jr. and Champion Racing Oil Win at Devil's Bowl Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Winning the 47th Devil's Bowl Winter Nationals opener the second year in a row, Hafertepe led start-to-finish behind the wheel of the Hills Racing No. 15h sponsored by Champion Racing Oil. The win also moves Sam Hafertepe to third on the all-time win list with ASCS, passing Wayne Johnson with his 55th career triumph.



"I was actually a little nervous with the car coming into the night. We recently wrecked it, so I wasn't quite sure what to expect tonight. We're still dialing it in, but we got it rolling really good in the Feature, and honestly, was one of the better cars I've had to roll the cushion here."



Fending off early charges from Jack Dover and cautions throughout the night's 25-lap affair, Sam pulled the field by 3.643-seconds when all was said and done. Making it to second after a caution working Lap 16, Scott Bogucki made a hair-raising pass on Jack Dover who held on for third, with Blake Hahn moving up to fourth.



Devil's Bowl Speedway is located at 1711 Lawson Rd. in Mesquite, Texas. Track information and directions are online at http://www.devilsbowl.com.



