Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Samart Corporation PCL - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Samart Corporation PCL - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, key competitors, financial analysis, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Samart Corporation PCL"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "Samart Corporation PCL" along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "Samart Corporation PCL"

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

Samart Corporation PCL (Samart) is a telecommunication system provider based in Thailand. The company along with its subsidiaries carries out designing, implementing and installation of telecommunications systems. It also sells and distributes telecommunications equipment. Samart's activities are divided into three groups: mobile multimedia, information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services, and technology related business. The company's mobile multimedia group offers integrated mobile and interactive media businesses with information, education, entertainment, images and voices via advanced media. Its information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services group provides telecommunication system services through a range of telecommunication networks and also serves the market with total ICT solution system design for both government agencies and private sector. Samart's technology related business group consists of air traffic control concession project in Cambodia. It offers waste management services in Suvarnabhumi airport, and undertakes electricity generation business in Cambodia. Samart is headquartered in Nonthaburi, Thailand.



Companies Mentioned



Samart Corporation PCL



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