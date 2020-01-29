Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- The global same day delivery market is majorly driven by the growing number of e-commerce companies across the world and increasing online sales are anticipated to encourage manufacturers to offer same day delivery. In addition, increasing number of internet users and rising adoption of smartphones are some of the factors that are expected to boost the online shopping that may drive the demand for the global same day delivery market over the forecast period.



Moreover, introduction of huge number of innovative techniques by several e-commerce companies to ensure same day delivery also boost the growth of the global same day delivery market.



In addition, the growing demand for instant delivery of food & beverages and medicines can encourage manufacturers to gain the competitive advantage. Likewise, huge cost of maintenance, labor, and fuel may gave a negative impact on profit margins of e-commerce organizations to manage their logistics. Moreover, technologies such as fully automated robots in logistics can eliminate errors and increases the speed of deliveries, this factor also helps to boost the growth of the global same day delivery market.



On the other hand, huge investment required to update existing infrastructure with advances like robotics machines is one of the major factors that is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global same day delivery market over the prediction period. Thus, growing number of online shoppers also attributed to increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms can generate number of beneficial opportunities for the global same day delivery market into coming years.



The global same day delivery market is segmented into application, type, and geographical regions. On considering the type, the global market is segregated into B2C and B2B. In terms of application, the global market is fragmented into e-commerce and retailers. In terms of geographical regions, the global same day delivery market is segregated into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa.



A-1 Express, DHL Group, FedEx, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., USA Couriers, American Expediting, Aramex, Deliv, LaserShip Inc. and Royal Mail are the leading players present within the global same day delivery market.



