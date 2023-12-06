NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Same Day Delivery Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Same Day Delivery market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are A1 Express Services Inc., Aramex (United Arab Emirates), DHL (Germany), Dropoff, Inc. (United States), FedEx Corp. (United States), Amazon (United States), Jet Delivery, Inc. (United States), Power Link Expedite (Canada), United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (United States), USA Couriers (United States).



Same-day delivery is that the method of delivering the product from makers to the end-user within a shorter time span. The same-day delivery services within the supplying business have gained traction as they provide moneymaking business growth and enlargement opportunities for service suppliers. Moreover, thanks to the augmented demand for having the merchandise in an exceedingly shorter time span, makers have opted for the usage of fast product delivery. This growth is primarily driven by The emergence of Last Mile Deliveries Coupled with Logistics Automation and Growth in Online Shopping for Groceries and Daily Needs.



Challenges:

- Lack Of Control of Manufacturers & Retailers on Logistics Service



Influencing Market Trend

- Integration of Smart Tools and Artificial Intelligence for the ease of Tracking



Market Drivers

- The emergence of Last Mile Deliveries Coupled with Logistics Automation

- Growth in Online Shopping for Groceries and Daily Needs



Opportunities:

- Cost Cutting & Lead Time Reduction Due to Adoption of Multi-Modal System

- Increasing Penetration of Smart Devices



In 2021, US-based pharmacy retailer Walgreens has launched a contactless same-day delivery service for retail products. Customers can order from a selection of listed items and have their orders delivered to their doorstep in less than two hours. The Same Day Delivery option can be selected at the checkout when shopping online or through the app.



Analysis by Application (Retail, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Documents & Letters, Others), Modes of Transportation (Airways, Roadways, Railways, Intermodal), Delivery (Business to Business, Business to Customer, Customer to Customer), Offering (Solution, Services)



The regional analysis of Global Same Day Delivery Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Same Day Delivery market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Same Day Delivery market.



