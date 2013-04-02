Rolling Meadows, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Reflecting a growing national consensus that same-gender couples should be allowed to marry, Ellen Perrin, MD, representing the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), reiterated on RadioMD.com’s “Healthy Children” broadcast that AAP supports civil marriage for same-gender couples – as well as full adoption and foster care rights for all parents, regardless of sexual orientation. The organization proposes that this is the best way to guarantee benefits and security for their children.



The AAP policy statement, Promoting the Well-Being of Children Whose Parents Are Gay or Lesbian, and an accompanying technical report will be published in the April 2013 Pediatrics (published online March 21).



Host Melanie Cole, MS, a mother of two who holds a Master of Science in Exercise Physiology/Kinesiology, discussed the policy with Dr. Perrin, who noted that “marriage is a social institution that promotes security to children and there is little scientific evidence or research that the sexual orientation of parents has an adverse effect on a child’s well-being.”



Dr. Perrin, who is a developmental and behavorial pediatrician, noted that she and her peers do not accept putting barriers in front of same sex couples who want to marry and/or want to become foster or adoptive parents. She notes that there are 44,000 children who are waiting for good homes.



“I see many children with developmental problems, but I have never seen a child where their problem had anything to do with a parent who was gay or lesbian. In fact, gay and lesbian parents are often more committed to their children than some heterosexual couples because they really wanted a child and had to work harder to raise a child,” said Dr. Perrin.



Melanie Cole summed up the AAP’s stance by stressing that ‘there should be equal opportunity for every couple to access the economic stability and federal supports provided to married couples to raise children.”



For the complete interview: http://radiomd.com/show/healthy-children/item/10773-american-academy-of-pediatrics-supports-same-gender-civil-marriage.



Cole interviews experts in childcare and posts news of relevance to the family. The interactive show can be heard live each Wednesday at 1p.m. Eastern at www.RadioMD.com. Or users can access on-demand a complete Audio Library of physician and other expert guest interviews.



