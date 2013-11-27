Samedaydoctor: A Walk-in Clinic with a Difference

London City, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- According toPublic Health England’s 2012 report, it is estimated that 448,422 people in the UK are diagnosed annually with a sexually transmitted disease - and one-quarter aren’t aware they are infected. Many of these conditions can be diagnosed as early as 10 days of contact. These figures demonstrate why it is vital thatpeople have access to quality sexual health services and receive prompt treatment.



A private GP service that runs specialist STD and travel clinics, samedaydoctor provides patients with a fast and affordable examination and follow-on treatment without the worry of registering or making an appointment.



With clinics around the UK, patients are seenby a highly-qualified GP with minimal waiting time. A service to suit, patients can receive their results in the same day - so if they don’t want to disclose personal details - they don’t have to.



The range of services include: sexual health screenings, contraception advice and fitting, executive health screening, VISA and occupational health assessments, DNA paternity tests, hair and urine drug screenings, travel vaccinations and yellow fever vaccines.



In addition,samedaydoctoroffer vaccinations for childrenand psychological counselling servicesin selected clinics. Aware that time is a factor;samedaydoctorprovide telephone and email consultationsfor those who are worried about their health and seek immediate advice.



With clinics throughout London and also in Basingstoke, Edinburgh and Manchester;samedaydoctor is committed to providing a healthcare service that is easily assessable. Always keeping on top of current developments in medicine, samedaydoctor is dedicated to expanding their service while listening and responding to the needs of their patients.



To find out more about samedaydoctor visit www.samedaydoctor.co.uk



Aboutsamedaydoctor

Established in 2003 by Dr Laurence Gerlis, samedaydoctor is the result of over 25 years’ experience within public and private healthcare.



Recognising the increased demand upon the NHS and the growing call for private primary medical care, Dr Gerlis sought to develop a private practice that went beyond traditional private health care that supported the work of the NHS.



Dr Gerlis vision was to establish a clinic that provided immediate appointments, strong customer service and high levels of confidentiality and professionalism. Focussing on GP services, health testing, and sexual health and travel vaccinations, the clinic now employs over 15 doctors and nurses.



For more information visit:

http://www.samedaydoctor.co.uk



samedaydoctor

Phone: 020 7631 0090

Email: enquiry@samedaydoctor.co.uk