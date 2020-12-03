Samira Vivette's Pastel Dreams and Glittered Hearts Wins Hearts of Poetry Lovers

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2020 -- Samira Vivette's poetry book "Pastel Dreams and Glittered Hearts" made the debut in the Australian Best-Seller's list on Amazon earlier this year. With 10 chapters and a collection of over 320 poems and prose, this book entails themes that are appealing to a wide audience in a pastel pink aesthetic. The ten chapters are diverse with each one backed by a different theme. There are those who write and then there are those who write emotions. Samira is one of those who writes her emotions that connect and relate to each reader in one way or the other. Samira does so with great flair, not just with her words, but her own experiences, creating a highly relatable and immersive experience with real life scenarios.



"I have been a Samira Vivette follower for some time. I found myself drawn to her words and comforted through some tough times. This book has been a great joy. Specially for this night owl", says a reader and an avid fan. Readers will be taken on a journey with spiraling emotions: introversion, solitude, depression, grief, deep love and breakup, embracing femininity, memories, adventures, and so on. This book includes so many opposite themes - but these are themes that everyone will have lived through at one point or another. The world is currently brimming with such souls and this book of poetry aims at helping those souls find solace. The author believes that every soul should heal. This book takes readers through the emotions, the chaos that follows, and the healing process.



Buy the book athttps://www.amazon.com/Pastel-Dreams-Glittered-Hearts-Vivette/dp/0646818910/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=samira+vivette&qid=1606659271&sr=8-1



About Samira Vivette

Samira Vivette is an author, writer, and poet from Australia and made her debut with "Pastel Dreams and Glittered Hearts", a poetry book which is best described as a mixed bag of candy.



Media Contact



Website:https://samiravivette.com/