Sammydress.com Launches Fall Campaign on Essential Fashion and Style

Cheuk, Hang Plaza -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- At sammydress.com, shoppers can have all of their season’s fashion requirements fulfilled at unbelievable prices. From Outerwear to shoes to bags and accessories, unparalleled choice is available with the latest fashion styles and wholesale fashion wear.



Speaking about their amazing fall collection and fantastic wholesale prices, Mr. Max Li, the Marketing Manager of Sammydress.com stated - “Our customers are one click away from getting the most fashionable styles at prices at stunning prices. The essence of Fall fashion is to give as much attention to outerwear, shoes and bags as you would to dresses, tops and bottoms. Our extensive range makes this possible. Our range is perfect for trendy customers as well as those looking for gift ideas. Further, we work with the world’s top logistics companies to offer fast and free shipping worldwide ensuring shoppers get the best possible service.”



The extensive range of new outerwear is complemented by equally stunning and practical wholesale designer footwear. Sammydress offers a multitude of leading styles for boots and shoes ensuring shoppers find exactly what they are looking for to mix and match, while enjoying highly competitive price deals.



At a recent press event, Mr. Max Li was also quoted as saying - “Our goal is simple: to always provide our worldwide customers with high quality cutting fashion at the lowest factory direct wholesale prices. We provide every customer with easy access to the latest styles matter where they are based. We also offer 10% off every first order for unbeatable value as well as exclusive weekly coupons. With such amazing deals and offers on already low wholesale prices, there’s no reason not to shop at sammydress.com.”



The fashion bargains also mean that shoppers can complete their outerwear outfit with this season’s essential must have accessory: the perfect bag to ultimately define style and fashion sense to seamlessly compliment their outerwear and footwear choices. With its incredible bargains, Sammydress ensures that color matching with coat, jacket and footwear is effortless with this season’s fall colors meshing the unique look and vibrant colors together.



With a huge range of over a thousand bags to suit every stylish woman all available at fantastic prices, Sammydress ensures you make a stunning fashion statement this fall and get the perfect look for less.



About sammydress.com

SammyDress.com offers more than 200,000 designer style clothes at 70%-90% below retail store prices. Hundreds of new fashion clothes, shoes, bags, jewelry, and more are added daily to the online catalog. Featuring the latest fashion wear produced to the highest quality and standards, Sammydress operates with a global outreach to countless thousands of satisfied customers.



Contact Information



Name: sammydress.com

Email: service@sammydress.com

URL: http://www.sammydress.com

Phone: 909-581-9508 (USA)



Address: FLAT/RM 15B, 15/F, CHEUK NANG PLAZA, 250 HENNESSY ROAD, HK