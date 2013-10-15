Sam's Hope Awarded Veterinary Assistance Grant from Banfield Charitable Trust

Wyndmoor, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Sam’s Hope, a nonprofit animal welfare organization, was recently awarded a Veterinary Assistance grant from Banfield Charitable Trust.



Sam’s Hope will use the award to assist pet owners facing financial hardship in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania, in an effort to reduce the number of pet surrenders due to financial reasons.



Tough economic times have forced many families and individuals to surrender their beloved pets because they cannot afford to provide basic care for them.



Each year, millions of companion animals are surrendered to shelters by their owners. Of these surrenders, approximately 6% were due to the owner’s financial inability to care for the pet.



For more information about the Sam’s Hope Veterinary Care Program and our other assistance programs, or to learn how to support the program, please call 267-753-0510 or visit our website at www.samshope.org.



About Sam’s Hope

Sam’s Hope is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to saving the lives of companion animals by keeping those facing economic and health challenges and their pets together through food, veterinary and other assistance programs.



Founded in 2013, Sam's Hope was inspired by the founder’s beloved dog Samantha, and her awareness of the current economic climate, which forces many pet owners to surrender or abandon their pets.



Our mission is to save the lives of companion animals by keeping them out of shelters, where they face a very uncertain future, and with their families.



Our vision is a world where all pets are well cared for and in a loving home for life.



About Banfield Charitable Trust

Our vision is to ensure that every wanted and loved pet stays in their home. We strive to create strong and healthy bonds between pets and their owners so that pets are not left to uncertain futures in overcrowded shelters. We want to see pet families thrive. We are working to change the conversation in the national animal assistance arena to focus on preventing surrender. By 2016, our objective is to fund or administer programming to keep 1.5 million pets in their homes.



Our mission is to fund or administer programs to keep pets and people together and to facilitate solutions to ensure no pet owner will ever have to surrender their pet. We are committed to maintaining the human-pet bond. We offer support for emergency and preventive veterinary care, we help struggling pet owners with their pet care needs, and we offer grants to pet-related organizations that are providing solutions that get at the root causes of pet surrender.